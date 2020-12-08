iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

