J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

