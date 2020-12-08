JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. The company has a market cap of $371.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

