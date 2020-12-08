Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372,230 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.38% of Kansas City Southern worth $402,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

