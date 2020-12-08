Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

