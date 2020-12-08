Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.09.

NYSE MDLA opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,138,489.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,985 shares of company stock worth $14,963,371.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medallia by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Medallia by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

