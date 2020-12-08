Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

