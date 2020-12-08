Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,367.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.