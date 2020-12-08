MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 28.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.