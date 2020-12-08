Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

