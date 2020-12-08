Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

