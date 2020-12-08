Morgan Stanley Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $90.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,368,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,522 shares in the company, valued at $29,885,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 89.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

