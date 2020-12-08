Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is SRS Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 270,717 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 25.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Netflix worth $1,383,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 600.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $610.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.39.

Netflix stock opened at $515.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.19 and its 200-day moving average is $485.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

