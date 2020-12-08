NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

