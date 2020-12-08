nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

LASR opened at $35.26 on Friday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

