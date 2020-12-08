Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

