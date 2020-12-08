Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of TE Connectivity worth $313,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in TE Connectivity by 115.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -382.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

