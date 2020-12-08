Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 274,033 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of PPG Industries worth $325,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of PPG opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

