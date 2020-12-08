Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 357,111 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dominion Energy worth $406,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,807.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.