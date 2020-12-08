Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of 3M worth $392,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.