Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of CSX worth $392,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

Shares of CSX opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.