Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $549,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.95.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,347.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,289.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,195.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.14, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

