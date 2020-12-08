Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,482 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Newmont worth $339,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,887. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

