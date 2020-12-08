Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $415,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $551.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

