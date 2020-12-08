Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $411.71 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Activision Blizzard worth $411,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

