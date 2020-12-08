Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $540,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 182,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,363 shares of company stock worth $6,793,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

