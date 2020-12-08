Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Guardant Health worth $321,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 162.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 435,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,538.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,444,764 shares of company stock worth $754,180,929. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Guardant Health stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

