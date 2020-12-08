Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.51% of Parker-Hannifin worth $393,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $280.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,999. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

