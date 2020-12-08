Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,056,014 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of U.S. Bancorp worth $305,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 81.2% during the third quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

