Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 180,260 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045,553 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 180,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Electronic Arts worth $397,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $764,680.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,872,487. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

