Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,328 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Northrop Grumman worth $300,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $301.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

