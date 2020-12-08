Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 72,637 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of L3Harris Technologies worth $347,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

