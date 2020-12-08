Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 828,626 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 828,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $304,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.