Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 858,729 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 858,729 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of The Boeing worth $435,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.03.

NYSE BA opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.49. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $353.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

