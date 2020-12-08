Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,903,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Uber Technologies worth $450,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.