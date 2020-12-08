NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $544.27 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares worth $36,463,831. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

