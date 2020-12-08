Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

OCUL opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.71. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $79,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

