Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)’s (OSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) alerts:

TSE OSK opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -69.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.85.

In other Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 929,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,346,920. Also, Senior Officer Lili Mance purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.48 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,281.40. Insiders sold 87,400 shares of company stock valued at $318,640 over the last 90 days.

About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.