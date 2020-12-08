PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,704 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $4,726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 65.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 58.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.