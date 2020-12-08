PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.