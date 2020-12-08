Polar Capital LLP Acquires 85,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $40,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Svb Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

