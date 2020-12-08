Polar Capital LLP Buys Shares of 78,150 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,399. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.