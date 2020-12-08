Polar Capital LLP Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Polar Capital LLP lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,337 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

