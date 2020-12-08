Polar Capital LLP Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Polar Capital LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,869 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $120.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.