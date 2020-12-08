Polar Capital LLP Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $343,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 26,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 5.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 133,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

ACN opened at $249.30 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

