Polar Capital LLP Has $10.31 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Polar Capital LLP cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 171,430 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.