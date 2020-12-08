Polar Capital LLP Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polar Capital LLP cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,949,926 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.