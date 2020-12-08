Polar Capital LLP Has $13.05 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Polar Capital LLP lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,626,652 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $337.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.