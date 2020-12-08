Polar Capital LLP Has $14.65 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,755 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.12.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

