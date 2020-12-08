Polar Capital LLP Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,658 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.40% of US Foods worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $7,656,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -235.70 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,370 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.